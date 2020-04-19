|
|
Anna Mae Nett
Fond du Lac - Anna Mae (Guelig) Nett, 87, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at Harbor Haven in Fond du Lac. She was born in Johnsburg, WI on March 29, 1933 to Oscar and Marie (Nett) Guelig.
Ann attended St. John's grade school. She helped her parents on their farm until her marriage to Wilfred Nett on April 20, 1955.
Ann moved to California with Wilfred while he finished his Air Force service in October 1955. After returning home, they lived in Johnsburg and started a family.
They were blessed with five children: Mary Brown, Patricia (deceased), John (Sue Wagner) Nett, Julie (Bruce) Gillen and Joey (deceased). In 1958 they bought a home in Fond du Lac. After the children were old enough, Ann started waitressing at Sunset, 101 and Holiday Inn. After working at area restaurants, she did some factory work.
Never leaving the children behind, Ann and Wilfred traveled, summer-cottaged and enjoyed water boat sports.
Ann is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wilfred, three children, Mary, John and Julie and their spouses, ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She is further survived by brothers Oscar Guelig and Francis (Mary Feyan) Guelig, other relatives and friends.
Ann was preceded by her children, Patty Stockel and Joey, her parents, a sister-in-law Rosie Guelig and members of Wilfred's family, Alfred and Estella Nett and Elmer and Esther Nett.
Private family services are scheduled.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Harbor Haven and to Agnesian Hospice for the special care and compassion given to mom and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Agnesian Hospice Hope and Fond du Lac Aging and Disability.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020