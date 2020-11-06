Anna Mae Olig
Fond du Lac - Anna Mae Olig, 94, passed away on November 5, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1926 in Dotyville, a daughter of the late Joseph and Melita (Wagner) Taff.
Anna Mae married Leander Olig on October 16, 1946 in Dotyville.
Anna Mae was employed at Dairy Queen and A&W Drive Inn for many years.
Anna Mae was a member of the We Love To Dance Club and served as an officer. She was an usher, greeter and Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Anna Mae is survived by her three sons and three daughters, Richard (Linda) Olig, of Johnsburg, Gary (Monica) Olig, of Fond du Lac, Lee (Lorrie) Olig, of Fond du Lac, Linda (Tom) Smith, of Sun Prairie, Pam (Larry) Petrie, of Chilton, and Mona (Bob) Behlke, of Fond du Lac; daughters-in-law, Grace (Paul) Sabel, of Oakfield and Rachel Olig, of Sheboygan; 17 grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren. She was also survived by her sister-in-law, Rosemary Olig.
She was preceded in death in 1984 by her husband, Leander, two sons, Joseph in 1990 and Dennis in 2004, one brother, Donald Taff and her dearest friend and card playing buddy, Linus E. Doll.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM Noon at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way in Fond du Lac, this is an open invitation but please be mindful of the current guidelines. A Private family visitation will be held. Entombment will be in the Chapel of the Risen Christ, Calvary Mausoleum.
"The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nursing staff on 4 West and the emergency department at St. Agnes for the care and compassion given to Anna Mae and family. A special thanks to the FDL EMS for the service they provided."
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com