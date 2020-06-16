Anna Marie (Sippel) Daun
New Holstein - Anna Marie (Sippel) Daun, age 90, formerly of New Holstein, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
During these unusual times, the family has chosen to hold a private service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 17, 2021. Further details will follow early in April.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.