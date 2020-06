Anna Marie (Sippel) DaunNew Holstein - Anna Marie (Sippel) Daun, age 90, formerly of New Holstein, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.During these unusual times, the family has chosen to hold a private service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 17, 2021. Further details will follow early in April.For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net