Fond du Lac - Mrs. Anna Marie Shea, a longtime resident of Armstrong has passed away at the age of 100 years old.
Anna Marie Shea was born April 22, 1920 at home; the oldest child of Dennis Schockmel and Catherine Roltgen.
Anna Marie grew up in Greenbush where the family lived above the State Road cheese factory which her father owned and operated.
In 1933, she graduated from the State Road Grade School in the town of Greenbush. In 1937, she graduated from Plymouth High School at the top of her class. She continued her education by taking courses at the Oshkosh College. In 1939, she graduated from the Sheboygan County Normal Teaching School.
She was employed as a teacher at the Rathbun School from 1939 until 1942.
She married Joseph L. Shea, the son of Joseph F. Shea and Margaret Beaucage, on November 27, 1941 at Our Lady of Angels Church in Armstrong.
Anna Marie has called St. Francis her home for the last three years. Before that, she lived on the family farm in Armstrong since marrying Joseph. Anna Marie has been a life time member of Shepherd of the Hills/ Our Lady of the Angels Church.
Anna Marie is survived by her children; Larry (Lynn) Shea of Armstrong, Dennis Shea of Washington, Dorothy (Sam Prasher) Matsche of Oshkosh, Kathleen Mauk of Plymouth, Sharon (Andrew) Failor of Illinois, and Mary Jo (Gary) Hilbert of Fond du Lac. She is further survived by 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and two sisters; Joan Bittner and Pat Rieden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jopseph, a sister Marge Hau, a son-in-law Carl Mauk, a daughter-in-law Marie Shea, one grandson Patrick Shea, and one great-grandson Trent Schueffner.
Private family services will be held at the Shepherd of the Hills Church in Eden and burial will follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery in Armstrong.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at St. Francis Home and Agnesian Hospice in Fond du Lac.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Anna Marie's name may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Church.
