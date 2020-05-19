|
|
Anna Marie Whealon
Fond du Lac - Anna Marie Whealon, 90 of Fond du Lac passed away peacefully at St. Francis Home on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Anna Marie was born in the Town of Taycheedah, the daughter of Mamie (Mc Essy) and Oliver Balthazor on November 9, 1929. Anna Marie graduated from St. Mary Springs Academy in 1948. She married Dr. Jack Whealon on September 1st, 1951 at St. Patrick's Church in Fond du Lac. Anna Marie moved with Jack to Texas while he was stationed at Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio during the Korean War. After Jack was discharged from the Air Force they moved to Milwaukee where they began their family and she obtained her Manager of Cosmetology license while Jack completed his degree in dentistry at Marquette University.
Anna Marie continued to show her passion for Catholic Education by sending all four of her sons to Catholic schools in Fond du Lac. She and Jack supported all their boys in sports endeavors. For several years, their weekend was traveling from game to game in their support. Football, wrestling or track she was there. She was known for ringing a cowbell when things went well.
She was a member of Sigma, Charity Club, Investment Club, the Woman Dental Auxiliary among other organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack on October 26th, 1990. She is survived by her four sons. Edward and significant other Margie Anderson of Shawano, Michael, and his wife Judy (Herman) of Denver Colorado, Tim, and his wife Judy (Sabel) of Fond du Lac and John and his wife Sarah (Hackl) of West Bend. She is further survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Deering of Grafton, Andrea of Fond du Lac, Caitlin of Minneapolis Minn, Shaun of Milwaukee, Anthony, and Emily of West Bend. She has two great grandchildren Sam and Eva Deering of Grafton. We would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Home and Hospice for the care and compassion they gave Anna Marie. The family requests any donations be made to St. Mary Springs Academy Foundation.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Anna Marie will be laid to rest in St. Charles Cemetery, Taycheedah.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 19 to May 20, 2020