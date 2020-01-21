|
Annabelle E. DeVries
Waupun - Annabelle E. DeVries, 98, of Waupun, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Christian Homestead in Waupun.
Annabelle was born on a farm near Randolph, WI. She moved to Waupun after high school graduation and worked at Libby's during WWII and then as a dental assistant to Dr. Walter Amthor before raising her family. She resumed working and held jobs at Sears catalogue store in Waupun and at Buwalda Implement, and finally as a bookkeeper for Gysbers Supermarket. She was an active member at Bethel Reformed Church in various capacities such as Calvinettes (GEMS today). She volunteered with the Alto 4-H club teaching many girls how to sew. After retirement she continued to volunteer by contributing to the church newsletter and Bethel Bits until she moved into the Christian Living Center at age 92. Annabelle was well known for her sewing ability. One time she took a wool winter coat and transformed it into a suit for someone in her church. None of her children ever had "store bought" pajamas growing up and she made almost all of her daughter's dresses and boy's shirts. She was well known for completing crossword puzzles. Until recently, every day she completed the crossword puzzle in the newspaper. As a lifelong Christian, Annabelle was ready to leave this world. Living as she had for these last couple of years was not her cup of tea. She wanted to be home at 415 Johnson Street; if not, at home with her Lord.
Annabelle is survived by her daughter, Karen (Gary) Tinklenberg, sons: James (Linda) DeVries, Mark DeVries, and Karl (Elizabeth) DeVries; brother, Curtis (Jessie) Smedema; sisters-in-law: Norma Smedema and Phyllis Smedema; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Annabelle was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Smedema; in-laws, Ryan and Flora DeVries; husband, John R. DeVries; son, Robert DeVries; grandson, Derek DeVries; a sister; two brothers; nine brothers-in-law; and nine sisters-in-law.
Funeral services for Annabelle DeVries will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Brower officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020