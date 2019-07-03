Sister Annette Herr, CSA



Fond du Lac - Sister Annette Herr, CSA, formerly Sister Mary Michael, died peacefully June 28, 2019, at St. Francis Home, Fond du Lac, WI.



Annette was born in Sheboygan, WI, on January 2, 1930, to George Herr and Amalia Rammer Herr. She had two siblings, a brother Richard and a sister Rosemary.



Annette attended North High School in Sheboygan for two years. She entered St. Agnes Convent in 1945, continued her studies, and graduated from St. Agnes High School, Fond du Lac. She made her first profession of vows in the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes on August 15, 1949, as Sister Mary Michael. Sister was initially a student at Marian College of Fond du Lac; she later enrolled at St. Louis College of Pharmacy in St. Louis, MO, and received a BS in Pharmacy. She regularly updated her professional knowledge through classes and conferences related to pharmacy. In 1972 she earned her MA in Theology from St. Mary University, San Antonio, TX.



Sister Annette ministered first as an elementary teacher at St. Mary's School, Ellis, KS, and at St. Patrick's School, Hudson, WI. Her interest in medicine and healthcare led her to help part-time at St. Agnes Hospital pharmacy for several years while attending summer school at Marian College and, ultimately, to complete her bachelor's degree in pharmacy. Her ministry as a pharmacist continued for 42 years in hospitals in Fond du Lac, WI; Hays, KS; San Antonio, TX; and Milwaukee, WI. Sister Annette was an active member in professional societies and was elected to several leadership positions by her peers in those organizations.



In San Antonio, Sister Annette served not only as a staff pharmacist and faculty practitioner in a teaching hospital, but also as a mentor sharing values and skills with less-experienced pharmacists at a County facility dedicated to care of impoverished clients. In addition to her professional engagement, she also shared her faith and gifts through volunteering as a parish catechist and Eucharistic minister for years at St. Joseph Parish, Hays, KS; St. Paul Parish, San Antonio, TX; and St. Florian Parish, Milwaukee, WI.



Preceding Sister Annette in death are her parents George Herr and Amalia Rammer Herr and her brother Richard Herr. Sister Annette is survived by her sister Rosemary Thomas, nieces and nephews, and the Sisters of St. Agnes, with whom she lived, prayed and ministered.



Cremation has taken place. A Prayer Service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Nazareth Court and Center Chapel, 375 Gillett Street, Fond du Lac, WI.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett Street, Fond du Lac, WI. Fr. Ken Smits, Capuchin, will be the presider. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Springs Cemetery.



Memorials can be directed to the Sisters of St. Agnes Mission Advancement Office, 320 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.



The Sisters of St. Agnes are grateful to the nurses and staff of Nazareth Court and Center/St. Francis Home and Hospice Hope for their care of Sister Annette in her last years.



Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the Sisters of the Congregation of St. Agnes. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 3 to July 4, 2019