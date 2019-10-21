Services
Anthony J. Heider "Tony"

Milwaukee - passed peacefully Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 49. Loving partner of Ben Sanchez. Very good son of Harold and Elizabeth (nee Palmer). Brother of Joel (LaDonna), Dan (Jessica), Geoff (Jaime), Erin (Justin) O'Boyle, Kim (Javier) Gonzalez. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, many friends and his faithful companion Loki. Preceded in death by his grandparents and one cousin.

Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Time of sharing to follow, at 8PM. Additional visitaiton Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral service at 11AM. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Tony always had a kind, giving heart. Memorials, if so desired may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

www.pkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
