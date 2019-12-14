|
Anthony J. Leon
Fond du Lac - Tony Leon, age 82, of Fond du Lac, died on December 11, 2019.
Anthony Joseph was born on May 20, 1937, to John C. and Mary Socorro Leon in Aurora, Illinois. He graduated from Marmion Military Academy and went on to receive his B.A. degree from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. He did graduate work at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. Tony served in the United States Army at Third Army Headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., where he met the love of his life, Anita Marie Byram.
Tony and Anita are survived by their children, Brian (Kari) of Milwaukee, sons, Kevin and Jason, and daughter, Nicole Leon; Michael of Fitchburg; James of Madison; and Joan (Bruce) Aguado Ware of Milwaukee, daughters, Isabel and Victoria Aguado. He is also survived by his sister, Sofie Guge.
Tony was a newspaper man. He spent his 36-year career at The Fond du Lac Reporter, retiring in 2001, where he served successively as a reporter, Area Editor, City Editor, Progress Edition Editor, and Editorial Page Editor and Columnist. He received several writing awards and was a past President of the Fox Valley-Lakeshore Press Association.
Tony was active in his community. He served two terms on the YMCA Board of Directors as Board Secretary, was past President of the Fond du Lac Booster Club, and past President and Zone Lieutenant Governor of the Evening Optimist Club. He was a long-time member of the Fond du Lac Literacy Council Board of Directors.
He was physically active throughout his life. He played basketball at the YMCA for over four decades, helping to popularize noon basketball there. He ran in many fun runs and at age 49 completed America's Marathon in Chicago. He was an avid cribbage player. He also played poker, bridge and golfed.
Tony was kind, generous and a loving grandfather. He would most like to be remembered for his love and devotion to his wife of 50 years, Anita. He often told the story of Anita accepting his ring on a quiet, late afternoon in the empty Sacred Heart Church in Atlanta. They emerged to see a cloud forming a perfect ring around the moon, something neither had seen before or since. They were married on Tony's birthday in the same church. Anita predeceased Tony in death at the age of 71 on October 12, 2011, at 9:17 p.m., the day he said he started to die.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, from 10:00 AM - 12 noon, followed by a short remembrance, military honors, and luncheon. Tony requested cremation and that his and Anita's remains be mingled together for all eternity.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fond du Lac YMCA in his name.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019