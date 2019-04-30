Services
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
113 E. Bonduel Street
Theresa, WI
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
113 E. Bonduel Street
Theresa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardis Hahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardis A. Hahn


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ardis A. Hahn Obituary
Ardis A. Hahn

Columbus - Ardis A. Hahn, 92, of Theresa passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Larson House in Columbus.

Ardis was born the daughter of Walter and Hilda (Zimmerman) Justman on March 3, 1927 in the township of Theresa. She was a 1944 graduate of Mayville High School. Ardis was married to Marvin M. Hahn on September 18, 1948 at Zion Lutheran Church in the township of Theresa.

Ardis was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Theresa where she served as a member of the ladies aid. She was a member of the Theresa Homemaker's Club. Her hobbies included sewing and cooking as well as reading and playing cards. She enjoyed camping with her family.

Ardis is survived by her husband of 70 years, Marvin; her sons: Craig (Judy) Hahn of Theresa and James (Sandra) Hahn of Grafton; her son-in-law, Ron Lisko of Rubicon; her sister-in-law, Bernice Hahn of Mayville; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Debra Lisko; three sisters: Evelyn Unglaub, Delores Justman, and Elvira Zastrow; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Hahn.

A visitation will be held at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Theresa on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Rev. Jon A. Learman will officiate. Interment will take place at Union Cemetery in Theresa.

Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Theresa.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now