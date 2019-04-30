|
Ardis A. Hahn
Columbus - Ardis A. Hahn, 92, of Theresa passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Larson House in Columbus.
Ardis was born the daughter of Walter and Hilda (Zimmerman) Justman on March 3, 1927 in the township of Theresa. She was a 1944 graduate of Mayville High School. Ardis was married to Marvin M. Hahn on September 18, 1948 at Zion Lutheran Church in the township of Theresa.
Ardis was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Theresa where she served as a member of the ladies aid. She was a member of the Theresa Homemaker's Club. Her hobbies included sewing and cooking as well as reading and playing cards. She enjoyed camping with her family.
Ardis is survived by her husband of 70 years, Marvin; her sons: Craig (Judy) Hahn of Theresa and James (Sandra) Hahn of Grafton; her son-in-law, Ron Lisko of Rubicon; her sister-in-law, Bernice Hahn of Mayville; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Debra Lisko; three sisters: Evelyn Unglaub, Delores Justman, and Elvira Zastrow; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Hahn.
A visitation will be held at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Theresa on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Rev. Jon A. Learman will officiate. Interment will take place at Union Cemetery in Theresa.
Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Theresa.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019