Arik Guenther
Campbellsport - Arik J. Guenther, 64, of Campbellsport, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on June 3, 1954, in Fond du Lac, the son of the late Arthur and Antoinette Guenther (nee Schey). Arik graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1972, received his Bachelor's Degree from U.W. Oshkosh in 1977, and graduated with his PhD from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 1980. He practiced law in Campbellsport with his father and his brother-in-law, Mike Haza. Arik always enjoyed being on the water; his favorite spot was the Wisconsin River. He loved dogs, especially Golden Retrievers, and watching the Green Bay Packers. Arik will always be remembered for his pranks and his joking sense of humor. Above all else, he loved the time he spent with his grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as Boppy.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Jane; children, Arika (Bryan) Woods, Brandon (Lilly) Guenther, and Lyndie (Alex) Treleven; grandchildren, Olive, Clara, Lucille, and Lincoln; sisters, Arthena (Richard) Kurtz, Amy (Gary) Seibel, and April Tarras. He is further survived by his former wife, Mary (Ralph) Lackas; Jane's family, Abigail, Lizzie, and Thomas Regnier; Jane's granddaughter, Riley McMahon; and his mother-in-law, Kay Best.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Mike Haza; sister-in-law, Ann Wick; and his former in-laws, Donald and Betty Crawford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm St. Matthews Catholic Church, 406 E. Main Street, Campbellsport. The Rev. John Radetski will officiate and burial will follow at St. Matthews Cemetery.
Arik's family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew's Catholic Church or the Blandine House in Fond du Lac.
Arik would want everyone to remember that donating organs can save countless lives.
Arik's family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert Hospital TICU for all their care.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 5, 2019