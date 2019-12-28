Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Aristidis E. Giannopoulos


1938 - 2019
Aristidis E. Giannopoulos Obituary
Aristidis E. Giannopoulos

Oshkosh - Aristidis E. Giannopoulos, 81, of Oshkosh, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Greece on January 5, 1938, the son of Elias and Vasiliki (Mellas) Giannopoulos. He immigrated to the United States in 1963. On August 18, 1968 he married Anna A. Georgiadis in Kalamata, Greece. He was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Fond du Lac. In 1990 they moved to Oshkosh. He was owner and operator of Two Brothers Family Restaurant in Oshkosh until his retirement in 2000. He enjoyed playing cards with friends, gardening, cooking, and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Anna; two sons, Louis (Katerina) Giannopoulos and John (Jayme) Giannopoulos all of Oshkosh; eight grandchildren, Aristidis E., Yianni, Alexandros, Aristidis Y., Christos, Anna Y., Anna E., and Stavros; three sisters, Dimitra Vasilopoulos and family, Chrisoula Papadopoulos and family, and Aggeliki (Panagiotis) Stergiopoulos and family; one brother, Nicholaos Giannopoulos and family; sister-in-law, Aikaterini Giannopoulos and family. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ioannis Giannopoulos.

The visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the church. A Trisagion Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Rienzi Cemetery.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
