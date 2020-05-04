|
|
Arleen N. Gronemeyer
Fond du Lac - Arleen Gronemeyer, 85, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Francis Terrace.
Arleen was born at home in Mequon, on April 29, 1935, the daughter of Richard and Frances Sachse. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Freistadt. She attended Cedarburg High School for two years before entering the workforce. She met the love of her life, Franklin W. Gronemeyer at a polka dance, which they continued to go to through much of their married life. They were married on May 4, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Freistadt, WI. They lived in Germantown for 39 years before moving to Fond du Lac following retirement. Franklin preceded her in death on January 24, 2019.
Arleen knew the meaning of work. She helped at a young age on their family vegetable farm. After high school she worked at Doerr Electric and later ran the office and check-out for Sentry foods. Her final job was serving breakfast to the seminary students at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary. She never shied away from cooking for a crowd; keeping detailed notes on the menu and quantities served. She was an active member of the Ladies' Aide groups at each church they belonged to. She loved to volunteer, whether it was sewing bibs for nursing homes, raising money for a good cause or teaching crochet to a room full of 4-H youth. She was an avid collector of anything to do with chickens and outhouses, and never failed to return from a trip with a rock or five to add to her flowerbeds. Faith was an important part of her life, and she would frequently end her conversations with "Keep God at the center of your heart."
She is survived by her children: Frank (Kristin) Gronemeyer of Auburndale, Lori (Jim) Quackenboss of Fond du Lac, eight grandchildren: Alex (Jenessa), Caleb, Tori and Rachel Gronemeyer and Andrew, Eric, Bradley and Katie Quackenboss; her sister, Marjorie (Kermit) Habben of Phoenix, AZ, her brother, Richard Sachse of California, her sisters-in-law: Jackie Sachse of Queen Creek, AZ and Eleanore Gronemeyer of Cedarburg; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Franklin, her brother Gerald, and her sisters: Lillian Funk and Delores Lucht.
Private family services will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Burial will follow at Lyons Forest Home Cemetery on Hillview Road in St. Cloud.
Thank you to the staff at St. Francis Terrace and St. Agnes Hospice Hope.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 4 to May 10, 2020