Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Fond du Lac - Arlene Goldberg, age 82 of Fond du Lac, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center.

She was born on September 27, 1937 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Roman and Eleanor Hall Sabel. She enjoyed crafting, reading, and loved her grandchildren, who some affectionately call her their "jazzy grandma".

Survivors include four sons; Gary (Barbara) Schaub of North Fond du Lac, Jeffrey (Cathy) Schaub of Lamartine, Robert (Chris Botticchio) Schaub of Kewaskum, Rick (Sue) Schaub of Waupun, one step daughter, Debra (Timothy) O'Connor of Fond du Lac, one brother; Roger (Beverly) Sabel of Fond du Lac, three sisters; Diane (James) Ertle of Brownsville, Karen (Norb Rentmeester) McCarty of Eden, Crystal (Michael) Toneff of Colorado Springs. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Jason, Krystle, Kimberly, Michael, Daniel, and Jennifer; three great grandchildren; and step grandchildren. Arlene had many close friends that she cared for deeply.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Goldberg, and her parents; Roman and Eleanor Sabel of Fond du Lac.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

The family and friends thank the caregivers of Agnesian Hospice Hope as well as the staff at Crossroads Care Center. Donations can be directed to the Salvation Army, Fond du Lac Food Pantry, or St Paul's Episcopal Cathedral.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
