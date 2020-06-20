Arlene R. Albrecht
Eldorado - Arlene R. Albrecht, 89, of Eldorado, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.
She was born on July 24, 1930, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha (Ott) Batterman. Arlene was a graduate of Fond du Lac Senior High School Class of 1948. On November 13, 1948, she married Roland "Rollie" Albrecht. Rollie preceded Arlene in death on October 5, 1992.
Arlene was quick with a welcoming smile and cared more for those around her than she ever did about herself. These qualities made her a great waitress at Bell's Restaurant and teller at the Eldorado State Bank and later U.S. Bank. Her joyful spirit, and the fact that she likely had homemade cookies close by, endeared her to the students while she was a secretary at the Rosendale Elementary and High Schools. She wanted to make sure the kids had every opportunity possible and that led her to serve multiple terms on the Rosendale Brandon School Board.
Arlene never missed the chance for a good game. Cards, bowling or sports, she was there to win. Whether to play or watch, her competitive spirit made her a tough opponent and the best cheerleader. She and Rollie enjoyed the Eldorado bowling league. The Senior bowling league kept her going after Rollie passed. She kept a deck of cards and a bag of pennies close by and didn't pass up a game of Sheephead. If the Packers or Brewers were playing, she was watching or listening in.
She persistently reminded those around her to stop and enjoy life. She was always ready for visitors and her house was a favorite stop for trick-or-treaters. Rollie and Arlene loved to travel and spend time at Lake Camelot. The stories from their camping and bus trips all over the country were some of her favorite memories to share.
She loved her family and the Eldorado community. Her refrigerator was an ever changing masterpiece of pictures and cards from those she loved. She belonged to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eldorado and was a longtime member of the Ladies Aid. Arlene was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Eldorado Fire Department. She gave back to what she believed in and loved helping with the Thrivent Matching Funds Program.
Survivors include two children, Nancy Korth and Michael Albrecht both of Eldorado; two grandchildren, Jason Albrecht of Eldorado and Jamey (Craig) Meyer of Hope, Indiana; a brother, Orville (Shirley) Batterman of Eldorado; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Albrecht of Rosendale, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Larry Korth.
SERVICES: Due to the pandemic, private family services will be held at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, Eldorado with Rev. Aaron Odya officiating. Inurnment will be in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church or Harbor Haven.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.