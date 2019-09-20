|
|
Arline D. Waehler
Fond du Lac - Arline D. Waehler, age 92, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at Sage Meadow in Fond du Lac. She was born on January 29, 1927, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Charles H. and Emma K. (Vogt) Pagel. Arline was a 1945 graduate of Fond du Lac High School. She first worked as a cashier at Fond du Lac store where she met her husband Watson E. Waehler. They were married on May 8, 1948, at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac by Reverend Karl Koehler. Watson preceded her in death on July 5, 1986.
Arline was a lifelong member as well as organist at Church of Peace from 1943-2005. Arline was the organist at Dugan Funeral Home and then secretary/organist at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, cooking and entertaining, the church bazaar, and especially her music. She was involved with the church turkey dinners, band solo/ensemble contests, and accompanied former Miss America Terry-Ann Meeuwsen.
She is survived by nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephews of the Waehler and Pagel families; one sister-in-law, Ione Pagel of New York; and the Whittaker Family that held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Watson; two brothers, Norman and Carl; one sister, Leona Kulibert; three brothers-in-law, Harold Waehler, Hayden Waehler and George Waehler; one sister-in-law, Marge Hitchcock.
Visitation will take place on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 9-11:30 AM at Church of Peace, 158 S. Military Road, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Estabrooks Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Church of Peace.
Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 20 to Sept. 25, 2019