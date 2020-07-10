Armin Frederick Blaufuss



Siesta Key, FL - Beloved by family and his extended family of friends across the world, Armin Frederick Blaufuss, passed away quietly in the arms of his cherished spouse, Debbie (Debra Schwoch-Swoboda), in their home on Siesta Key, FL, on July 7, 2020. Armin was born January 25, 1946, growing up in St Charles, Il., with his parents, Armin Blaufuss and Florence Loomis, step-father, Kerth Loomis and his siblings, Philip and Jon. Armin began his career in 1968, as a teacher in Lake Villa, IL, where he was known both for instituting cutting-edge approaches to providing quality public education to children and also as a fierce advocate for the rights and working conditions of the educators who worked with him.



In the early 1970's, he transitioned from classroom teaching to pursue his core value of advocating for public education and children. He entered the newly established program of "UniServ" with the National Education Association (NEA) and continued the work in the profession for over 30 years, first as a UniServ Director with the Connecticut Education Association, and then for the Wisconsin Education Association's regional affiliate, the Winnebagoland UniServ. While he excelled in improving the teaching and learning conditions for educators and students, he was first, and foremost driven by a laser focus on the importance of relationships. He never failed to seize an opportunity to establish and grow relationships. He was highly respected as an expert trainer in the technical-legal aspects of advocacy work, and more significantly as an organizer. In the organizer role he had a special ability to build community, by bringing together people with vastly diverse issues and interests and helping them to find common ground. A skilled facilitator, he developed and used process to move people from conflict and diversity to common purpose. He provided them the tools and support to move them beyond their current reality to accomplish their goals and realize their dreams. To that end, he brought together labor, management, business leaders, politicians, parents and the larger community to work collectively for the greater good of all, rather than the narrow interests of the few. Armin was a valued coach and mentor to many local educator advocates who he developed as negotiators and organizers in their communities. Many went on to lead state associations as regional representatives, and three became executive directors of NEA state affiliates. The positive, collaborative, working relationships he developed with many school district managers and their representatives is noteworthy as having been of authentic importance to Armin. He also worked closely with many local and state officials to support their campaigns for political office. He was always present and open to sharing his expertise with colleagues and those he represented.



Armin was a devoted friend who was relentless in maintaining and cultivating relationships both with those who were life-long friends as well as those he continued to meet along the way. He lived and loved to bring together gatherings of friends—a true master in the art of creating a party where music, laughter and fun were the goal. After retiring, he spent hours each week reaching out by phone to friends to keep connected. He used these calls to engage in lively debates on all sides of issues related to politics and sports, and to catch up on life in general.



Armin and Debbie built a life together, in a committed relationship that existed for over 30 years before they married on May 31, 2019. Their passion for, and devotion to advocacy work was a shared priority in their lives, so when both retired and things finally slowed down, the time was right to wed. With no children of their own, they found joy in participating in the lives of the children of many friends. Being present as a positive influence and friend to them as they grew up brought great joy to their life. The kids loved the playful side of Armin and lovingly called him by the nicknames they associated with him, including the one from his childhood, "Tork," and best of all, the one given to him by the Stoll family kids, "Air-man," a tribute to his fun-loving, lightness of being.



Armin loved his family; friends; good food, wine and music; dancing; his cats; the Chicago Cubs and Bears; his long-term home on Lake Winnebago; and traveling (especially time spent in Door County, St. Maarten, St Barth's and Napa/Sonoma Valley). For over 20 years, he loved vacationing on, and ultimately living on Siesta Key. He took pleasure and pride in creating comfortable, inviting homes that he filled with fresh flowers, surrounded with beautiful gardens and reveling in many gatherings of friends.



He is survived by his brother, Philipp Blaufuss and wife, Marcy (Milwaukee, WI), his nephew Eric Blaufuss and wife Katie, and their three children, Elizabeth, Margaret and Cecilia (Glendale, WI), his mother-in-law, Patricia Wanta (Sarasota, FL), his sister-in-laws, Roxanne Schwoch, (Wheeling, IL) and Terri Crawford (Cape Coral, FL), his step-daughter, Christine Bilbrey and husband Ross (Tallahassee, FL.) and his step-grandchildren, Claire, Chloe and Cate, and his step-daughter Terri Schmidt, Brentwood, TN. (The three little "Frozen princesses," Elizabeth, Margaret and Cecilia, filled his heart with happiness when they danced and sang for Armin via Zoom call in the week preceding his death.) He is preceded in death by his father, mother and step-father, his brother Jon Blaufuss, his dear Aunt Elsie Cook and many beloved cousins and their extended families. His devotion to his mother and aunt was steadfast both in life and in keeping their memories alive.



Gatherings of family and friends to celebrate his life will happen when it is safe to do so in the future. For the present, it is comforting to know that Armin's energy is filling the universe with joy. Fly away Air-man!









