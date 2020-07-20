Armin Paff
Waupun - Armin John Paff (90), died Thursday, July 16, surrounded by family. Armin was born on September 30, 1929 in Oconto, Wisconsin, the son of Arthur Benjamin Paff and Evelyn Velma Irvine Paff. He graduated from Neenah High School in 1949. Armin served in the US Air Force from 1951-1955 and boxed on the US Air Force team, earning the USAF Europe boxing championship in 1952. In 1953 he married the love of his life, Georgie Ann Kopvlas and together they had four children; Armin, Greg, Karen and Gigi. He raised his family in the Christian faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where Armin was a member of the church council and a youth leader. Armin earned his Bachelor's degree at UW—Stevens Point and was a teacher for 12 years in the Sheboygan school district. While teaching he attended UW--Milwaukee earning his Master's Degree as a reading specialist and in curriculum development. He worked for four years in Waupun with the CESA No. 6 agency before using his degree to serve the Waupun school district for 21 years as the Director of Instruction. He served his community through the schools, his church and service organizations serving twice as president of the Kiwanis Club where he was a member for 19+ years, and also served on the Waupun Memorial Hospital board for six years. Armin loved camping, hiking and fishing, but above all else he loved God, his wife and his family. He was an avid fan of the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks, rarely if ever missing a game. He had a legendary sense of humor. He was a master at telling humorous stories which brought roars of laughter and tears. His quick wit and sarcastic comebacks will be remembered by all.
Armin is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Barbara Weyenberg. Left to mourn his loss are his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Georgie Ann, two sons, Armin (Julie) Paff of Cedar Park, TX and Greg (Nancy) Paff of Sheboygan, WI, two daughters, Karen Knaus of Fond du Lac, WI and Gigi Weber of Eau Claire, WI; one brother Douglas Paff of Novato, CA, one brother-in-law, Donald Weyenberg of Cumming, GA; seven grandchildren; Matt Paff of Austin, TX; Ryan (Laura) Paff of Milwaukee, WI, Katie Paff of Madison, WI, Sarah (Eric) Ellinger of Sheboygan, WI, Jade (Chris) Janssen of Eau Claire, WI, Angela Weber of Eau Claire, WI, Jacob Weber, Eau Claire, WI
Armin had eight great grandchildren, Aimee, Alice, Madeline, Brodie, Logan, Beau, Belle, and Finley.
Private funeral services will be held. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun.
