Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Mary Church, Holy Family Parish
59 E. Merrill Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI
Arnoldo Garcia


1963 - 2019
Arnoldo Garcia Obituary
Arnoldo Garcia

North Fond du Lac - Arnoldo Garcia, 55, of North Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born October 27, 1963 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, the son of Roberto Garcia Hernandez and Angelica Garcia Benavides. Arnoldo was a teacher in Mexico for 31 years. After retirement he moved to the United States. On September 12, 2012 he married Fedra M. Cardoza in Texas. He enjoyed fishing, grilling, buying and restoring old cars, movies, and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Fedra; three children, Jaqueline (Carlos Mejia Najera) Garcia Sosa, Karen (Michael) Biscardi, and Arnoldo (Karissa) Garcia; three step children, Karen De Anda, Carlos De Anda, and Jaqueline De Anda; three grandchildren, Carlos and Emilio Mejia Garcia, and Mariana Garcia; two brothers and many other family and friends in Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Avenue, Fond du Lac and again on Wednesday from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the funeral home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St. Mary Church, Holy Family Parish, 59 E. Merrill Avenue, Fond du Lac. Cremation will follow the traditional services.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
