Aron S. Holmes
Fond du Lac - Aron Scott Holmes, 33, a resident of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Waupun Memorial Hospital after a battle with cancer. Aron was born on September 14, 1985, a son of Scott A. and Jackie (Guell) Holmes.
Aron was a graduate of Fond du Lac High School in 2004. After high school he was employed with several companies but was most recently employed with DuFrane Moving Company. He really enjoyed "working out" as his job and meeting the different customers.
Aron was extremely athletic and he especially enjoyed playing hockey, baseball, and softball. Fitness and nutrition were always very important to him in his constant quest to maintain a healthy lifestyle. If you didn't run into him at the gym, you could find him running through trails anywhere he could find them and catching a sunset. When he would allow himself to relax, he absolutely loved to spend time with his daughter, Gabriela Hope. He was very strong in his faith and anyone who knew him knows that he was very passionate about the things that were important to him. That same passion ultimately led to his strong conviction for his salvation and his faith in Christ.
Aron is survived by parents, Scott and Jackie; siblings, Chris (Laura Dorow), Ali, and Casey; nephews, Masen and Bentley; grandparents, Patricia Guell and Barbara Krenn; and his sweet daughter, Gabriela, with his wife Erin; and his nephews' wonderful other grandparents, Mark and Valerie Dorow.
The family is so grateful to the doctors and nurses at St. Agnes Hospital, the Cancer Treatment Center, and Waupun Memorial Hospital for their diligent, thoughtful care.
Preceding Aron in death are Grandpa Jerry, Grandpa Joe, and Grandpa Wayne.
Aron's family will receive relatives and friends at the Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. There is also visitation on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:30 until 11:15 a.m. At 11:30 a.m. a Christian Memorial Service will be celebrated. Cremation has taken place.
Memorials in Aron's name may be directed to the Scott and Jackie Holmes family for various ways to remember his life.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019