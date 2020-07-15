Arthur John Hartwig
Berlin - Arthur John Hartwig, 98, formerly of Mayville and Fox Lake, passed away at his home with his family at his side on Monday, July 12, 2020.
Arthur was born the son of William and Elfrieda (Reabe) Hartwig on October 9, 1921 in Mayville. He was united in marriage with Esther H. Bogenschneider on June 8, 1946 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church (River Church) in the Tn. of Theresa. Arthur farmed in the Tn. of Theresa.
Arthur was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. He was a WWII US Army veteran and served in Germany and was a member of the Fox Lake Post #703 for 77 years. Arthur was an avid reader, hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the lottery but finally won and went to Heaven.
Arthur is survived by his son; Russell A. (Beth) Hartwig of Berlin, daughter-in-law; Mary (Henry) Salgado, grandchildren; Jonathon (Angela) Hartwig, Dr. Jennifer (Dr. William) Lindstrum, Penny (special friend Daniel) Wiser, Melissa (Mike) Neu, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters-in-law; Sylvia Hartwig and Laurelee Hartwig. Arthur is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Esther in 2015, son James in 1988 and his 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
A private family memorial service will be held at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake with the Rev. David Nottling officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Fox Lake American Legion Post #703. Inurnment will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Mayville.
In lieu of flowers, please plant perennial flowers in Arthur's memory. Cards of sympathy and support may be directed to Russell Hartwig; 145 Leffert Street, Berlin WI 54923.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com
