1/
Arthur John Hartwig
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur John Hartwig

Berlin - Arthur John Hartwig, 98, formerly of Mayville and Fox Lake, passed away at his home with his family at his side on Monday, July 12, 2020.

Arthur was born the son of William and Elfrieda (Reabe) Hartwig on October 9, 1921 in Mayville. He was united in marriage with Esther H. Bogenschneider on June 8, 1946 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church (River Church) in the Tn. of Theresa. Arthur farmed in the Tn. of Theresa.

Arthur was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. He was a WWII US Army veteran and served in Germany and was a member of the Fox Lake Post #703 for 77 years. Arthur was an avid reader, hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the lottery but finally won and went to Heaven.

Arthur is survived by his son; Russell A. (Beth) Hartwig of Berlin, daughter-in-law; Mary (Henry) Salgado, grandchildren; Jonathon (Angela) Hartwig, Dr. Jennifer (Dr. William) Lindstrum, Penny (special friend Daniel) Wiser, Melissa (Mike) Neu, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters-in-law; Sylvia Hartwig and Laurelee Hartwig. Arthur is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Esther in 2015, son James in 1988 and his 6 brothers and 2 sisters.

A private family memorial service will be held at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake with the Rev. David Nottling officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Fox Lake American Legion Post #703. Inurnment will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Mayville.

In lieu of flowers, please plant perennial flowers in Arthur's memory. Cards of sympathy and support may be directed to Russell Hartwig; 145 Leffert Street, Berlin WI 54923.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
RIP Art and give Esther a hug from Nancy & Rod
Rod & Nancy Kreimeyer/Wollenburg
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved