Arthur W. Otte



Fond du Lac - Arthur "Art" Walter Otte, 81 passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. Art was born April 2, 1938 in Germantown, WI. He was the youngest child of Arnold and Frieda (Greibling) Otte. He grew up in Eden, WI and graduated from Campbellsport High School, Class of '56, where he met his sweetheart, Darlene Weasler. They were married April 11, 1959 in Campbellsport and settled in Fond du Lac where they raised five children and just celebrated 60 years of marriage.



Art worked several jobs in those early years to include taxicab driver and Omar bread delivery driver before beginning a 32 year career with the Chicago Northwestern / Fox River Valley Railroad as a brakeman / conductor. He also drove school bus for Johnson Bus for 23 years because he loved kids. Family was always first and foremost in his life. He loved a good game of Scrabble because he always won. Jigsaw puzzles were also a favorite activity as well as his radio controlled airplanes and tinkering in his garage.



Art is survived by his wife of 60 years, Darlene, as well as their five children and their spouses: Micki (Gary) Geis of DePere, Pam (Dale) Faris of Brillion, Kevin (Chris) Otte of Fond du Lac, Kim Clarke of Wylie, TX, and Tom Otte of Fond du Lac.



He is also survived by 15 grandchildren: Jeremy Geis, Erin (John) Mann, Jake (Kelsey) Geis, Adam (Erica) Faris, Brianne (Adam) Sprangers, Cory (Rosie) Faris, Joshua (Shelly) Otte, Benjamin (Deliah) Otte, Kaitlyn Otte, Ashlee (Will) Ludvigson, Logan Roddy, Emily (Christian) Garza, Daniel Otte, Jonah Otte, and Nora Otte, and two step-grandchildren Lisa and Michael Roddy and one amazing granddog, Trio. Art was also blessed with 13 great-grandchildren and 6 step-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Art is further survived by his brothers and sister-in-law: Virginia (Roger) Kumrow, Barb Eichstadt, Oran (Marla) Weasler, and Peggy (Duane) Ketter.



He was preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings and their spouses: Alma (Herb) Kissinger, Rudy (Carol) Otte, Eleanor (Orlan) Braatz, Bill (Kathie) Otte, Evelyn (Stanley) Pinch, and Arnie (Nancy) Otte.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac, is serving the family. Visitation for Art will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at the funeral home with the funeral service immediately following the viewing at 1:30 pm. A private family entombment will follow the service. Pastor Matt Agee is officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fond du Lac Police Department, Canine Unit or Church of Our Saviour, Fond du Lac. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from June 4 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary