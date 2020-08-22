1/1
Athanasia Kay Knutson
1962 - 2020
Athanasia Kay Knutson

Fond du Lac - Athanasia Kay Knutson, 58, of Fond du Lac, passed away with her family by her side, on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on January 15, 1962, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of John and Doris Hilt Pothas. She was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1980. On September 5, 1981, she married Michael J. Knutson at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac.

Athanasia worked various jobs in Fond du Lac including working for the Fond du Lac School District hot lunch program. She later became a Registered Nurse and worked at the Bethany House in Waupaca, and then as a hospice nurse for Agnesian Hospice.

She was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and Philoptochos Society. Family was very important, and she enjoyed spending time with them and watching her children's sports, especially hockey. Athanasia enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Kenzie and enjoying the cottage with the family.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Knutson of Fond du Lac, her son Eric (Kendra) Knutson and their daughter Kenzie of Waupaca, her daughter Amy Knutson of Manawa, her special friend, Ann Kallas of Fond du Lac, and sisters-in-law: Judy (Dave) Faubel, Janet Brandt (friend Archie Hobbs) and Merinda Knutson all of Fond du Lac.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her mother and father-in-law, and two brothers-in-law: David Knutson and Fritz Brandt.

VISITATION: Friends may call from 4:00 - 9:00 PM, with Trisagion Prayers beginning at 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Kurki Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, and again on from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 198 North Macy Street, Fond du Lac.

SERVICE: Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, with Fr. Ted Trifon officiating. Entombment will follow at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Memorial services and a luncheon will be held at a later date after the pandemic has ceased.

Special thanks to Agnesian Cancer Center and Agnesian Hospice Hope for the care given to Athanasia.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
