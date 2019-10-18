|
Audrey Edwards
Fond du Lac - Audrey M. Edwards (nee Mecklenburg), 91, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope. She was born on December 18, 1927 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Otto and Ella Mecklenburg (nee Gransee) and on June 19, 1948, she married the late Donald Edwards.
Audrey was a very passionate outgoing person and enjoyed music, gardening and sharing memories of her past. She was raised with the belief that all life was precious and who always put the needs of others ahead of her own. Her family was the center of her life.
Those Audrey leaves behind to cherish her memory include her 3 children, Gary (Sue) Edwards, David Edwards, and Lisa (Bruce) Putz; 7 grandchildren, Tim (Erin) Edwards and Angie Benson, Kris (Dani) Edwards, Kyle (Miranda) Edwards, and Kevin (Amber) Edwards, and Olivia Putz and Taylor (Dan) Putz; and 11 great-grandchildren. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister.
A private family service with burial at Ledgeview Memorial Park has already taken place.
Memorials are appreciated to the Fond du Lac Humane Society.
