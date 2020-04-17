|
|
Audrey J. Altman
Fond du Lac - Audrey J. Altman, age 81, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Edenbrook Nursing Home. She was born on November 29, 1938, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of William and Emily (Zimmerman) Schneider. Audrey ran the Golden Nugget Bar. She enjoyed slot machines, decorating, women's pool league, going to rummage sales with her grandchildren, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Vickie (Jim) Roberts and their children, Tammy (Mike), James, Samantha (Chris), Thomas, and Tyler; Bobbi Altman and daughter Alicia; Ricky Altman (special friend Angela Funk) and children Jesse (Melissa), Tony (Heather), Breit, Amanda, Chris, and Shyanna; Kay Lietz (special friend Jeff Wolf) and children John, Angie, Tabitha, and James Jr; Jackie (Gerald) Huck Jr and children, Jesse, Mathew, Monica, Megan (Nick), and Gabriel; great-grandchildren, Avabella, Olivia, Kaleb, Kelan, Kaylee, Kalen, Sophia, Zackery, Austin, Jesse Jr, Logan, Caleb, Alex, Caleb, Carter, Jayden, Kenzie, Axel, Nyla, Chase, Alexus, Gage, Jade, Adam, Riley, Phoebe, Kylie, and Landon; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughter, Linda Kay, and Roxanne; one son, Randy Altman; one grandson, Joshua Farr; two brothers, Bill Schneider and Ronald "Butch" Schneider; one sister-in-law, Mary Schneider.
Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at Rogersville Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020