Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Altman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey J. Altman


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey J. Altman Obituary
Audrey J. Altman

Fond du Lac - Audrey J. Altman, age 81, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Edenbrook Nursing Home. She was born on November 29, 1938, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of William and Emily (Zimmerman) Schneider. Audrey ran the Golden Nugget Bar. She enjoyed slot machines, decorating, women's pool league, going to rummage sales with her grandchildren, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Vickie (Jim) Roberts and their children, Tammy (Mike), James, Samantha (Chris), Thomas, and Tyler; Bobbi Altman and daughter Alicia; Ricky Altman (special friend Angela Funk) and children Jesse (Melissa), Tony (Heather), Breit, Amanda, Chris, and Shyanna; Kay Lietz (special friend Jeff Wolf) and children John, Angie, Tabitha, and James Jr; Jackie (Gerald) Huck Jr and children, Jesse, Mathew, Monica, Megan (Nick), and Gabriel; great-grandchildren, Avabella, Olivia, Kaleb, Kelan, Kaylee, Kalen, Sophia, Zackery, Austin, Jesse Jr, Logan, Caleb, Alex, Caleb, Carter, Jayden, Kenzie, Axel, Nyla, Chase, Alexus, Gage, Jade, Adam, Riley, Phoebe, Kylie, and Landon; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughter, Linda Kay, and Roxanne; one son, Randy Altman; one grandson, Joshua Farr; two brothers, Bill Schneider and Ronald "Butch" Schneider; one sister-in-law, Mary Schneider.

Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at Rogersville Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now