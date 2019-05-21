Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Audrey J. Huber


Audrey J. Huber Obituary
Audrey J. Huber

Fond du Lac - Audrey Jane Huber, 96, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 25, 1923 in Fond du Lac, a daughter of Leonard and Margaret Ziebell Rottman. Audrey graduated from Fond du Lac High School.

Audrey worked at the Telephone Company before she was married. After raising her children, she was employed as a hostess at The Retlaw Hotel and Schreiner's Restaurant. Audrey retired from the credit department at Grande Cheese in 1989. After retirement, she worked part time as a court bailiff for a number of years.

Audrey enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers. Audrey was very strong in her faith. Her church family at Good Shepherd Lutheran meant a lot to her. Audrey volunteered and was a member of the Ladies Aid and had been member of the church choir for many years.

Along with Audrey's faith, family was the most important thing in her life. She loved getting together with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Left behind to cherish Audrey's memory are her children Michael (Kerry) Huber of Fond du Lac, Stephen (Nancy Wells) Huber of Green Lake and Darlene (Thomas) Stephany of Fond du Lac; four grandchildren Rebecca (Chad) Anhalt, Shawn (Kristie) Huber, Benjamin (Jennifer) Stephany, Jenna (Nathan) Pauly; step grandchild Tracy Anania; great grandchildren Grace and Joshua Anhalt, Jacob and Kaitlin Huber, Makenli, Eli and Mila Stephany, and Thomas and Dylan Pauly. Audrey is further survived by brother-in-law Eugene Huber, sister-in-law Mary Bray, her beloved cat, Peanut, other relatives and friends.

Audrey was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Sandi Huber and former husband Howard Huber.

VISITATION: Audrey's family welcomes relatives and friends for a time of visitation at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 855 Martin Avenue, Fond du Lac on Thursday, May 23rd from 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM.

SERVICE: A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 AM at the church. Entombment will be at Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Audrey's family thanks the staff and volunteers at St. Francis Home for the compassionate care given to Audrey and for the comfort, understanding and love shown to Audrey's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Audrey's name can be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 21 to May 22, 2019
