Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Luther Memorial Church
134 21st Street
Fond du Lac, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Luther Memorial Church
134 21st Street
Fond du Lac, WI
Audrey Stelter


1935 - 2019
Audrey Stelter Obituary
Audrey Stelter

Fond du Lac - Audrey Arlene Stelter, 84 of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, November 26,2019 at St. Agnes Hospital.

She was born on April 26, 1935 in Milwaukee the daughter of Arnold G .and Irene M. Reetz Stelter. Audrey was a charter member of Luther Memorial Church in Fond du Lac. She worked in the offices of the Fond du Lac Department Store and RB Royal Industries. She was employed at each place for twenty five years.

She is survived by one sister Donna and her church family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and one sister Janice Stelter.

Visitation: Was held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Luther Memorial Church, 134 21st Street, Fond du Lac.

Funeral: Funeral service were held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Luther Memorial Church. Reverend Rob Sauers officiating. Burial was in the Easterbrook Cemetery.

Memorials appreciated to Luther Memorial Church or CLC.

Special thanks to Paster Sauers, Kathy Hass, Diane Cappozzo, and the Doctors and Nurses of Agnesian Healthcare.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
