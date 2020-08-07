Aurelia M. Schraufnagel
Lomira - Aurelia M. Schraufnagel, age 95, of Lomira, WI and formerly of Mayville, passed away on August 7, 2020 at Hope Senior Living in Lomira.
There will be a private funeral mass for immediate family at St. Mary's Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Inurnment will take place in St Mary's Cemetery in Mayville.
Aurelia was born on December 26, 1924 to Albert and Ida (Troll) Vollmer in the township of Leroy. She was united in marriage to Clarence Schraufnagel on May 8, 1948 at St. Andrews Catholic church in Leroy. Aurelia retired from Maysteel in 1981, where she was employed as an assembler. Aurelia was a member of St Mary's parish in Mayville. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, card games, and casino visits.
Aurelia is survived by: her children Steven (Lora) Schraufnagel of Janesville, Stanley (Mary-Alice) Schraufnagel of River Falls, and Karen (Joel) Breselow of Mayville; 6 grandchildren Chad Schraufnagel, Erin Zimmerman, Nick Schraufnagel, Brendan Barbieri, Corrine Schraufnagel, and Daniel Schraufnagel; 2 great-grandchildren Zach and Noah; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Aurelia is preceded in death by: her parents, her husband Clarence in 2016, 3 sisters Josephine Collien, Ida Rediske, and Lorraine Schultz; 9 brothers Frank, Albert, Felix, Edmond, Gilbert, Aaron, Philip, Raymond, and Oswald.
Aurelia was a sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend to many. She enjoyed a good party and would have liked nothing better than a large gathering to celebrate her life. To insure the safety of all who loved her, that is not possible. Aurelia had a legendary sweet tooth. We encourage all who knew Aurelia to mark her passing with a favorite torte, bowl of ice cream or other dessert. We'll miss you Mom, rest in peace.
Special thanks to Hope Senior Living in Lomira and Heartland Hospice in Fond du Lac.
Memorials preferred to St Mary's Church or Hope Senior Living.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com