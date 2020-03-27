Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Austin Vande Zande


1993 - 2020
Austin Vande Zande Obituary
Austin Vande Zande

Waupun - Austin Ryan Vande Zande, 26, of Waupun, passed away at his home March 27, 2020 after losing his battle of drug addiction to a heroin overdose.

Austin was born June 22, 1993, the son of Scott and Carrie Thurk Vande Zande. Austin graduated from Waupun High School in 2011. After graduation he worked at Marvin's Manor as a caretaker where he loved his job. Austin loved to draw, skateboarding, music, and his family, especially his brothers and sisters. Austin loved animals, especially cats. He loved the T.V. show Rick and Morty. His family will dearly miss his smile and goofiness.

Austin is survived by his mother, Carrie Ordonez of Waupun; three brothers: Bryant (Eva) Bille, Aydon and Carston Ordonez; two sisters: Khyra Ordonez and Adison Sullivan; two nieces: Isabel and Mila Bille; paternal grandmother, Mary Vande Zande; maternal grandparents, Ann (Robert) Keyser and Richard (Sherry) Thurk; three uncles: Christopher (Elizabeth) Thurk, Jeremy (Kristi) Thurk, and Joshua (Crystal) Thurk; aunt, Jennifer (Dan) Sheahan; his cat, Budz; and many cousins.

Austin was preceded in death by his grandpa, Howard Vande Zande.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com or Facebook for updated service information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
