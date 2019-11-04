|
|
Barbara A. "Barb" Durben
Fond du Lac - Barbara A. "Barb" Durben, 83, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born in Fond du Lac on Tuesday, June 9, 1936 a daughter of John and Mae (née McGinnity) Nemick. Barb was a graduate of St. Mary's Springs. On Friday, January 10, 1958 she married Donald "Don" Durben in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on Sunday, April 24, 2016.
Barb and Don traveled extensively over the years as they loved getting together with their brothers and sisters on these trips. Barb enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing and spending time at their condominium in Marco Island, Fla.
Survivors include her three sons, Craig and his two sons, Mitchel and Alex, Curt (Kim) and their three children, Connor, Chloe and Cooper, and Mike (Kim) and their two daughters, Nicole and Courtney. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mae; husband, Don; brother, John Nemick; and two sisters, Jean Markert and Jane Saxon.
A visitation for Barb will be held from 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A Liturgy of the Word will be held at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 with visitation from 10:30am until the time of the service. Entombment in Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery will follow.
Additional information and guestbook may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019