Fond du Lac - Barbara A. Knope, 45, of Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home. She was born December 10, 1973 in Marinette, the daughter of Jon and Ann Rysticken Knope. She graduated from Marinette High School in 1993. She worked for Mid States Aluminum for over 25 years and enjoyed her time there. Barbara was a member of Marinette Moose Lodge #2327. Barbara had a passion for all things outdoors; camping, fishing, hiking, and visiting various state parks. Barbara took delight in painting, a hobby and love she shared with her mother. Barbara adored her time with family and always brought a smile to everyone's faces. She was very kind hearted and will be missed by many.



She is survived by her father, Jon Knope of Crivitz; three siblings, Lauri Scritsmier of Waynesville, NC, Sheryl (David) Seefeldt of Rhinelander, and Bryan (Kristin Washkoviak) Knope of Ripon; nieces and nephews, Ataya Scritsmier, Peyton Seefeldt, Allyson Seefeldt, Haley Seefeldt, Claire and Chase Washkoviak; and her beloved furry friend, Molly the cat. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ann and her paternal and maternal grandparents.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.



Memorials in Barbara's name are appreciated to the Fond du Lac Humane Society.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 2, 2019