|
|
Barbara A. Schraufnagel Brummond
Fond du Lac - Barbara A. Schraufnagel Brummond, 84, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Edenbrook in Fond du Lac. She was born in Fond du Lac on Thursday, December 5, 1935 to Henry and Lucille (neé Althaus) Warnke.
Survivors include her son, Dan (Wendi) Schraufnagel; two daughters, Lois Schelvan and Karen (Jim) Hesprich; three step-children, Larry Brummond, Terry (Kathy) Brummond and Wendy Bosch (fiancé Rodney Dewitz); four grandchildren, D.J. Schraufnagel, Jennifer (Jon) Post, Kari (Tim) Schlefke and Kelli (Cory) Henke; and twelve step-grandchildren, Amanda, Darren, Hillary, Danielle, Andrea, Steve, Shawn, Cory, Heather, Michael, Jennifer and Heather; twelve great-grandchildren; and sixteen step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two stepsisters, Idella and Pearl Jean; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Louis Schraufnagel; second husband, Kenneth Brummond; son-in-law, Scott Schelvan; a step-grandchild, Peter; two great-grandchildren, Caeleb and Kiahna; two brothers, Lyle (Florence) Warnke and Lester (Sonja) Warnke; four sisters, Dyphna (John) Reehl, Shirley (John) Stanford, Adeline (Joe) Kammerman and Joyce (Jim) Meyer; four step-brothers; four step-sisters.
Dates and times for both the visitation and memorial service are pending. Cremation has taken place.
The family wishes to thank Barbara's neighbor, Mary Schaub, who was always available to help as well as the staff of both St. Agnes Hospital and Edenbrook of Fond du Lac.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020