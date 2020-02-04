Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Brummond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Schraufnagel Brummond


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Schraufnagel Brummond Obituary
Barbara A. Schraufnagel Brummond

Fond du Lac - Barbara A. Schraufnagel Brummond, 84, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Edenbrook in Fond du Lac. She was born in Fond du Lac on Thursday, December 5, 1935 to Henry and Lucille (neé Althaus) Warnke.

Survivors include her son, Dan (Wendi) Schraufnagel; two daughters, Lois Schelvan and Karen (Jim) Hesprich; three step-children, Larry Brummond, Terry (Kathy) Brummond and Wendy Bosch (fiancé Rodney Dewitz); four grandchildren, D.J. Schraufnagel, Jennifer (Jon) Post, Kari (Tim) Schlefke and Kelli (Cory) Henke; and twelve step-grandchildren, Amanda, Darren, Hillary, Danielle, Andrea, Steve, Shawn, Cory, Heather, Michael, Jennifer and Heather; twelve great-grandchildren; and sixteen step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two stepsisters, Idella and Pearl Jean; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Louis Schraufnagel; second husband, Kenneth Brummond; son-in-law, Scott Schelvan; a step-grandchild, Peter; two great-grandchildren, Caeleb and Kiahna; two brothers, Lyle (Florence) Warnke and Lester (Sonja) Warnke; four sisters, Dyphna (John) Reehl, Shirley (John) Stanford, Adeline (Joe) Kammerman and Joyce (Jim) Meyer; four step-brothers; four step-sisters.

Dates and times for both the visitation and memorial service are pending. Cremation has taken place.

The family wishes to thank Barbara's neighbor, Mary Schaub, who was always available to help as well as the staff of both St. Agnes Hospital and Edenbrook of Fond du Lac.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now