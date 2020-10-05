1/1
Barbara A. Senk
Barbara A. Senk

Fond du Lac - Barbara A. Senk, 83, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital.

Barbara was born on July 30, 1937, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Herman and Emma Smith Bastian. She was a graduate of Fond du Lac Senior High. On February 16, 1957, she married William R. Senk at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.

Barbara was a member of Eagles Auxiliary and was a past president. She enjoyed traveling, playing golf and was a past Girl Scout leader.

She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Senk, her sister Gerry Bastian of Fond du Lac, her daughters: Terri Stoffel of Saxeville and Tammy Senk (Mark) Smits of Sherwood; her granddaughter Jamie Stoffel of Waukesha, two sisters-in-law: Sandra Beltran and Cheryl (John) England both of Las Cruces of NM; and her dear friend Marie Mitchell of Hartford.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her father and mother in law.

Private services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Cremation has taken place.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
