Barbara A. Vienola
Formerly of Fond du Lac - Barbara A. (Parrett) Vienola, 82, formerly of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville.
She was born on June 27, 1938, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Marr and Katherine Kimmel Guyette. She was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1957. On July 20, 1957, she married Curtis Parrett, at Faith Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on February 4, 1988. She later married Jack Vienola. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2020.
Barb was a member of Faith Ev. Lutheran Church. She worked at A.C. Nielsen Co. for over 30 years. She loved going to Packer and Brewer games, and enjoyed reading.
She is survived by her children: Beth Parrett and John Parrett both of Fond du Lac, her grandchildren: Adam Parrett, Emily and Sarah Parrett, her daughter-in-law Patti Parrett of CO, her sister Karen Wirth and her brothers: Louis (Ann) Guyette and Joe Guyette both of Fond du Lac.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and her sons, Mark and Mike.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 11:00 - 1:00 PM at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac. In accordance with the order from the governor, masks are required.
SERVICE: Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Kurki Funeral Chapel, with Rev. David Haugly officiating. Entombment will take place at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420