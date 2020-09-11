1/
Barbara Abler
1936 - 2020
Barbara Abler

Columbus - Barbara Louise Maciejewski Abler, of Columbus, OH, died on September 1, 2020, just four days after her 84th birthday.

Barbara was born on August 28, 1936, in Cudahy, Wisconsin, to Bruno and Celia Maciejewski.

She was preceded in death by siblings Eugene Maciejewski (Mary Jane), Catherine Malinowski (Norbert, aka Pinky), and Bernice Czajkowski (Victor).

She is survived by brothers Joseph and Edward and by her spouse of 51 years, Richard Abler.

Barbara was a Senior Editor and longtime employee of Chemical Abstracts Service (now CAS).

The family would like to thank the staff of Sunrise of Dublin and Capital City Hospice for their tender, loving care.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mt. Calvary, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, one may donate to the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research.

The Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Wisconsin is assisting the family (920) 999-2291.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
