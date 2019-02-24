Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
1946 - 2019
Barbara Ann Rae Obituary
Barbara Ann Rae

Fond du Lac - Barbara Ann Rae, 72, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 2, 1946 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Louis and Anna Pittl Hillenbrand.

Barbara was a graduate of St. Mary Springs Academy. On December 20, 1969, she married Ronald G. Rae at St. Mary's Church in Fond du Lac. She was employed at St. Agnes Hospital as a pharmacy technician until her retirement in 2011.

Barbara enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening and reading. She was an avid walker (walking the distance of the world - mainly in "Fond du Lac"), loved spending time with her family and was always ready with a pot of coffee.

We will miss her gentle presence and welcoming heart. There are few people in our lives that one hopes to emulate, and Barbara was one of those people!

She is survived by her husband, Ron; three daughters, Jenny (Peter) Kilian of West Bend, Katie (Chris) Waltenberry of Fond du Lac, and Anne (Dylan) Gossett of Appleton; two grandchildren, Emma and Ryan Waltenberry; brother-in-law, Don (Odettia) Rae; two nieces, Chris Rosenbaum and Barbie (Steve) Hollins; great nieces, Katie (Dan) Gerdman, Cheryl (Tim) Ubick and Kristin Byrnes; great nephew, Jesse Hollins; and other loving relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rita (Myron) Rosenbaum-Pedersen; niece, Diane Walgenbach; and sister-in-law, Karen Rae Brown.

Thank you to the hospice team of Agnesian Healthcare for their comfort and support.

Barbara will be honored with a visitation from 1:00 - 4:00 PM followed by a memorial service on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019
