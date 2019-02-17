Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Fond du Lac - Barbara Ann Urban, 81, of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Francis Home. She was born March 30, 1937 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Edward and Eleanor Templin Braeger. She was a 1955 graduate of Goodrich High School. On September 1, 1957 she married Robert M. Urban at Church of Our Saviour Ev. Lutheran Church and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2010. Barbara worked for A C Nielsen Company until her retirement. She was a member of Immanuel Trinity Lutheran Church. Barbara enjoyed golfing, the outdoors, floral arranging, and was known as the "Dancing Queen".

She is survived by her brother, Richard (Patti) Braeger of Fond du Lac; cousin, Diann Krusz of Fond du Lac; nieces and nephew, Kim (Kevin) Boeck of Van Dyne, Michelle (Carry) Streeter of North Fond du Lac, Kelly Braeger of Fond du Lac, and Gale (Mark) Behling of New Berlin; great nieces and nephew, Alex Streeter, Ashley Boeck, Miranda Boeck, Andrea Braeger, Rachel Villanueva, Matthew Behling, and Adam Behling; special friend, Royall Harner of Wildwood, FL; life long friend, Marlene Weed of Fond du Lac; her dog, Toby; other relatives and many faithful neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; and two special dogs, Timmy and Timmy Too.

The visitation will be held from 3:00 - 6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A private funeral service and entombment will be held in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of St. Francis Home, Agnesian Hospice, and Jim and Diane Swalby for their care and compassion given to Barbara and her family during her illness.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019
