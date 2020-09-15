1/1
Barbara Gentz
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Barbara Gentz

Waupun - Barbara Rae Gentz, 64, of Waupun, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Christian Home in Waupun.

Barb was born June 27, 1956 in Hustisford, WI to Roland and Madelene Arneson Gentz. In 1974 she graduated from Horicon High School. Barb was a hardworking individual who started at the bottom and worked her way up to the top at every job. She was the first female barber in the Watertown and Oconomowoc areas. She worked at Wells Fargo's financial office in Beaver Dam. Barb had a strong religious faith. She loved her kids and grandkids dearly. She always attended her grandchildren's events. Barb enjoyed campfires, sports, and all the simple things in life.

Barb is survived by her children: Tony (Spring) Checki of Waupun, Matthew Checki of Horicon, Megan (Ryan) Quiring of Waupun, and Casey (Sam) Sell of Beaver Dam; six grandchildren: Joe, Callista, and Amaya Checki, Ellie and Dane Wachter, and Vienna Quiring; a brother, Greg Gentz; a sister, Joan Tillou; and many nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Randy Gentz.

Funeral services for Barbara Gentz will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

A special thanks to Brian Hannan, Calvin Hemling, the hospice team and staff, and The Cancer Center in Fond du Lac.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
