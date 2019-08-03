|
Barbara J. Qualmann
Fond du Lac - Barbara J. Qualmann, 86, of Fond du Lac and formerly of Mayville passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Barbara was born the daughter of Kenneth and Rosella Dixon on August 5, 1932 in Janesville, WI. She was a 1950 graduate of Janesville High School. She attended UW-Madison and finished her degree in library science from UW-Oshkosh. She was married to Phillip Collins in June of 1952. She was later married to Paul Qualmann on February 15, 1975. Barbara along with her husband Paul owned and operated Lake Aire Supper Club in Fond du Lac from 1976 to 1996.
Barbara enjoyed cooking, reading, crafting and crossword puzzles as well as watching movies. Her true love was being surrounded by her family (and of course cooking for them). She will be remembered as a truly giving and generous person.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Paul of Fond du Lac; her three children: Susan (Daniel) Pelkey of Chisholm, MN, Patricia (Larry) Loest of Mayville, and Catherine (Girum) Mistir of Glendale, WI; her siblings: Marilyn McCarthy and Daniel Dixon; brothers-in-law: James (Diane) Qualmann and Glenn Qualmann; grandchildren: Ashley Pelkey (Shawn Lee), Lara Loest, Alyssa (Ronald) Franklin, Tyler Loest, and Caleb Mistir; two great-grandchildren: Trinity Gallagher and Jace Lee; step grandchildren: Danielle (Buddy) Jensen and Joshua Pelkey; eight step great-grandchildren; nine step great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Phil; sisters-in-law: Carol Dixon and Donna Qualmann; and a brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" McCarthy.
A memorial gathering will take place at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a short prayer service to conclude the evening at 6 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019