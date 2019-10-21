|
|
Barbara Jean Thome
St. Peter - Barbara Jean Thome, 86, a resident of St. Peter, passed away, with family at her side, at St. Agnes Hospital on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Barbara was born on July 31, 1933 in Lomira, a daughter of Michael and Rose (Greuel) Weyer. On June 6, 1953 she married Stanley Gordon Roblee who preceded her in death in 1979. On December 30, 1983 she married Lyle Joseph Thome who also preceded her in death in 2006.
After graduating from high school, she attended cosmetology school in Milwaukee. She worked as a cosmetologist until she met Stanley and then they began their family.
Barbara was a member of Holy Family Parish at St. Peter Church. She volunteered for Loaves and Fishes, at the Villa Loretto, and many other church related activities as a woman of deep faith. She enjoyed quilting, cards, travel, reading, knitting and making things for her family.
Barbara is survived by eight children, Michael (life partner, Susan Wagner) Roblee of St. Paul, MN, Kathleen (Jay) Roblee-Stepro of Ferndale, WA, Carol (Don) Lokken of Fairbanks, AK, Patricia Roblee of Oxnard, CA, Thomas (Maryellen) Roblee of Azusa, CA, Brian (Blanca) Roblee of Banning, CA, Jean (Brian) Baldwin of New Holstein, WI, and Sharon (Ben) Henke of New Holstein, WI.
She is further survived by nine step-children, Julie (Dan) Rodriguez of Fond du Lac, WI, Joseph (Diane) Thome of St. Peter, WI, Nancy (Jerry) Waldschmidt of Mt. Calvary, WI, Paul Thome of Anchorage, AK, Sandra (Barry) Geliske of Capac, MI, Jack (Lila) Thome of Raleigh, NC, Sue Hackel of Combine Locks, WI, John (Julie) Thome of St. Peter, WI, and Dan (Julie) Thome of Madison, WI.
Barbara was grandmother to forty-one grandchildren and thirty-five great grandchildren.
Preceding Barbara in death are her parents, Rose and Michael, husbands Stanley and Lyle, son David, grandson Frankie and great grandson Declan, brother Raymond.
Services: The family will receive relatives and friends at the Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. There is also visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Peter Church, St. Peter, from 9:30 until 10:45 AM. At 11:00 AM a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Peter Church. Cremation will follow these services with burial at Avoca Cemetery, Oakfield.
Memorials may be given to Barbara's family who will direct them to local charities.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019