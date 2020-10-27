1/
Barbara Kollmansberger
Barbara Kollmansberger

Fond du Lac - Barbara E. Kollmansberger (nee Rau), 59, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at The Lutheran Home. She was born on July 31, 1961 in Prairie du Chien, the daughter of the late John and Donna Rau (nee Hetzel). Barb worked as a bus and motorcoach driver, which enabled her to travel across the United States and Canada. She loved jigsaw puzzles and singing.

Barb will be missed by her children, Hollie and Brad Kollmansberger; significant other, Dick Henke; and sisters, Karen, Lynn, and Patty. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carl Kollmansberger Jr, and infant brother, John.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.

Barb's family will greet relatives and friends from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral service.

Special thanks to Marquardt Hospice for their care and compassion.

There will be a recording of Barb's funeral service posted on our website following the funeral. You can reach the video at: https://www.twohigfunerals.com/obituary/barbara-kollmansberger. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
