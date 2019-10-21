|
Barbara Schaefer
Campbellsport - Barbara J. Schaefer, 83, of Campbellsport passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 with her family gathered around her at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. She was born on May 20, 1936 in Lannon the daughter of Lawrence and Hazel Katzfey. The family moved to Sussex when Barb was 6 and she attended Sussex Grade School and Menomonee Falls High School. In 1955 She married Lawrence R. Rasmussen. Barb worked at Mamoth Springs Canning Factory and was a nurse's aid for 40 years in many nursing homes, group homes and private homes. She liked feeding the birds, loved animals but most of all she loved her 19 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren. She also liked to go fishing and her hobby was making decorated cakes for her grandchildren or anyone who needed a cake for whatever. In 1978 she married Robert C. Schaefer and lived in Fond du Lac where she belonged to Lighthouse Christian Church and had weekly bible studies in her home. She moved to Campbellsport to be closer to her children.
Barb also worked at Lauer's Bakery for many years and had many rummage sales and attended flea markets to sell crafts and other precious items. She also attended fairs with her daughter and granddaughter to show antiques and other family heirlooms.
Survivors include her children Donna Mae (Richard "Skeeter") Scherer, Larry Rasmussen, Elaine (David "Crockett") Gloede, JoAnn (Joseph) Vogel, David Rasmussen and Dwayne Rasmussen, 19 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, sisters Lucinda Brown, Marlain Reimer and Dolly (William "Bud") Pogantsch, many other relatives and friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents both husbands, daughter-in-law Cheryl Rasmussen, infant daughter Patsy, infant great grandchild Brooklyn Rasmussen, brothers-in-law LaVerne Severson, Randy Brown and Gary Reimer.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25th at 6:00 PM at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Pastor Joe of the Kewaskum House of Prayer will officiate and family burial will be Saturday, October 26th in Union Cemetery, Campbellsport.
Visitation will be Friday, October 25th from 3:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019