Barbara Stenerson
Mayville - Barbara went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 5, 2019 after spending an enjoyable day with family in Kansas. Barbara was born in Portage, WI, November 7, 1949 to Pearly and Jean McMillan. She often spoke fondly of her childhood growing up on a farm in Wisconsin Dells. In high school, the family moved to Hustisford, WI, where she graduated in 1967. On March 8, 1969 she married Karl Stenerson and together they had 2 children. They resided in Hustisford for many years, then in Beaver Dam, and eventually moved to their current home in Mayville in 1992. Together they owned and operated Stenerson Well Drilling. She also had worked at Aunt Nellies in Clyman and Shopko Pharmacy for several years. Barbara earned her Associates degree in Marketing from Moraine Park Technical College.
Barbara loved sewing, quilting, tending to her flower gardens and decorating her beautiful, welcoming home. She enjoyed hosting friends and family for get-togethers. She traveled whenever she could all over the US, the Caribbean, and made trips to Germany and Italy. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Barbara lived her last several years with dementia, but she still enjoyed the company of friends and family, which was evident by her continued smiles and laughter. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Golden Care Adult Day Center in Beaver Dam for the kindness and care they provided these last several years and to Hillside Hospice.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 50 years, Karl Stenerson; their daughter Angela (Jeff) Olson, and their children Remington Olson, Maria (TJ) Wunderlin, and Ariana Austin; their son Chad Stenerson (Carissa Krein) and their son Garrett Stenerson; Barbara's brother Len (Karen) McMillan and her sister Avis (Joe) Kalinowski, as well as many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
The visitation will be held at Koepsell Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, on Saturday, July 13, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home .at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. A luncheon at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam, will follow the service.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 9 to July 10, 2019