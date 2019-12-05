|
|
Barbara Wendlandt
Fond du Lac - Barbara Ellen Wendlandt, 69, passed away on December 4, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope with her husband by her side. She was born on January 23, 1950 in Fond du Lac to Leo and Gertrude (Chappy) Gurath.
Barbara graduated from Fond du Lac High School. She married John Wendlandt at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on September 14, 2001.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, John, daughter, Ann and grandsons, Jacob and James, two step-children, Jack (Holly) and Jennifer (Brian) and granddaughters, Ashley and Ciara. Barbara is further survived by three brothers, one sister, other relatives and many friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Cody, two brothers and three sisters.
Services: Barbara's family welcomes relatives and friends for a time of visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 S. Peters Avenue, Fond du Lac, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:45 AM. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM with Fr. Guy Gurath, Barbara's brother, officiating.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019