Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Presentation Parish Church
705 Michigan Ave
North Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Presentation Parish Church
705 Michigan Ave
North Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Barry R. Will


1943 - 2019
Barry R. Will Obituary
Barry R. Will

Ripon - Barry R. Will, 76, of Ripon, passed away at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, WI surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 14. Barry was born April 24, 1943 in Fond du Lac, WI, the son of Ralph and Marie (Mitzfeldt) Will.

Barry graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1961. Following graduation, he began work at Mercury Marine as an assembler where he retired after 44 years in 2005. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Lamb on June 29, 1963, at Presentation Church. Barry and Patricia celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this past summer. After raising their children in North Fond du Lac, WI, for 25 years, Barry and Patricia settled in Ripon, WI.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Marie Will. Surviving in addition to his wife, Patricia Will, are his four sons; Todd Will of Stevensville, MT; Kurt Will of Glenflora, WI; Mark Will of Ladysmith, WI and Matt Will of Eldorado, WI. His three daughters; Teresa Jaeger and her husband, Randy of Oshkosh, WI; Christine Cullen of Naperville, IL and Gina Walters and her husband Tony of Ripon, WI. Grandchildren Shane Will, June Justi, Nathan and Lily Jaeger, Emma, Will, Michael and Jacob Cullen, Elizabeth, Jack and Sophia Walters; one sister, Diane Meier and her husband Melvin along with their daughter Ranee; brothers and sisters in-law, along with many nieces and nephews.

Barry enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and camping. One favorite pastime of his was watching the Brewer and Packer Games along with going to his grandchildren's sporting events.

A special thank you to the staff at Agnesian HealthCare and Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, at Presentation Parish Church, 705 Michigan Ave, North Fond du Lac, WI. Visitation will take place in the church preceding the mass from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m.. Arrangements have been provided by Kurki-Mach Funeral Services.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
