Beau A. Brown
Fond du Lac - Beau Allen Brown, 30, of Fond du Lac, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1989 to Ray Pfantz and Evelyn Charbarneau in Merrill, WI. Beau had a love for fishing, hunting, camping, and being on his boat. Most of all he loved being with his children. He was so proud to be a dad. He will always be remembered for his gentle heart, sense of humor, and the love he shared. Beau will be sadly missed by his family and his friends.
Beau is survived by his parents, along with his son, Asher Brown and two daughters, Gracelyn Christie and Liliana Schmidt; his brothers, Bill (Marie) Brown of Campbellsport and AJ Larson of Rhinelander; his sisters, Angel Brown of Rhinelander, Cassandra (Joe) Meeleus-Jansen of Arizona, and Shauna Brown of California; and fiancée, Courtney Gonnering and her daughter, Hadley. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Beau was preceeded in death by his uncles, Doug, Paul, and Ed Charbarneau; also his step mother, Vicki Jones.
A small Ceremony and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM behind Immanuel Lutheran Church, W8497 Brazelton Dr, Random Lake, WI 53075. Cremation has taken place.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Fond du Lac - Beau Allen Brown, 30, of Fond du Lac, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1989 to Ray Pfantz and Evelyn Charbarneau in Merrill, WI. Beau had a love for fishing, hunting, camping, and being on his boat. Most of all he loved being with his children. He was so proud to be a dad. He will always be remembered for his gentle heart, sense of humor, and the love he shared. Beau will be sadly missed by his family and his friends.
Beau is survived by his parents, along with his son, Asher Brown and two daughters, Gracelyn Christie and Liliana Schmidt; his brothers, Bill (Marie) Brown of Campbellsport and AJ Larson of Rhinelander; his sisters, Angel Brown of Rhinelander, Cassandra (Joe) Meeleus-Jansen of Arizona, and Shauna Brown of California; and fiancée, Courtney Gonnering and her daughter, Hadley. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Beau was preceeded in death by his uncles, Doug, Paul, and Ed Charbarneau; also his step mother, Vicki Jones.
A small Ceremony and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM behind Immanuel Lutheran Church, W8497 Brazelton Dr, Random Lake, WI 53075. Cremation has taken place.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.