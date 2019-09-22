|
Benedict A. "Ben" Thielitz
Fond du Lac - Benedict A. "Ben" Thielitz, age 103, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 30, 1916, in South Dakota, the son of Otto and Margaret (Kemph) Thielitz. Ben moved to North Fond du Lac as a child, then in Baraboo for a number of years, and then lived in Seattle, WA, for a while before returning to Fond du Lac. Ben worked at Kohler Company for five years, then drove truck, then spent twenty years doing highway construction until retiring in 1981. Ben served in the United States Army Infantry in World War II, African and European theatre. On April 17, 1944 he married Margaret Ross in Winchester, England. She preceded him in death on May 11, 2005. He was a member of the VFW in Baraboo and the Abler-Engel American Legion Post 454 in Mt. Calvary. He enjoyed model railroading, visiting the local taverns to socialize, shaking dice, and telling stories to make people laugh.
Survivors include his children, Michael Thielitz of Fond du Lac, Patrick (Shirley) Thielitz of Baraboo, Carol Thielitz of Seattle, WA, Rosemarie Reiter of Baraboo; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret; two daughters, Kathleen Warren and Jennifer Littlegeorge; infant twin grandchildren; and six brothers and sisters, Marie, Elmer, Agnes, Rose, Bill, and Clifford.
Visitation will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 12:30 PM. Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at All Faiths Mausoleum, Rienzi Cemetery, Fond du Lac, WI. Military graveside honors will take place at the funeral home following the service.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019