Benedict "Ben" E. Kraus



St. Peter - Benedict "Ben" E. Kraus, 87, originally from St. Peter, died February 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 28, 1931 in St. Peter, the son of the late Hubert J. and Elizabeth Schmitz Kraus.



Ben served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On November 6, 1954 he married Mary Jane Koenigs at Holy Cross Church in Mt. Calvary.



Ben volunteered at Villa Loretto and St. Vincent de Paul. He was an active member of the Mount Calvary American Legion Post 454.



Ben is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary; his children, Karen (Joseph) Gresser, Debra (Philip) Mecca and Susan (Gary) Steffes; grandchildren, Michael (Victoria), Jamie (Keith), Michele (Danielle), Lauren (Michael) and Kristal (special friend, David); great grandchildren, Jaydn, Ava, James and a great granddaughter expected in April.



He is further survived by a brother, Wilbert Kraus; a sister-in-law, Betty Koenigs and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Ben was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law; siblings, Mary Ann (Robert) Giebel, Margaret (Leander) Buechel, Joseph (Genevieve) Kraus, Albert (Ann) Kraus; brothers-in-law, Francis and Paul Koenigs; sisters-in-law, Lillian Kraus and Sally (Lou) Piazzon.



Ben's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 4th Street Way, Fond du Lac, on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment will be in Chapel of the Risen Christ - Calvary Mausoleum.



Special thanks to the staff at Saint Francis Home and Father Adrian for their care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Francis Home or Holy Family Parish.



Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary