|
|
Bernadine "Bernie" Bodden
Kewaskum - Bernadine "Bernie" M. Bodden (nee Straub), 83, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
She was born on October 19, 1935 to the late Peter and Loretta (nee Deringer) Straub in Elmore, WI. On September 10, 1960, she was united in marriage to Paul O. Bodden at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, Campbellsport, WI. In Bernie's earlier years she enjoyed winter days when the whole family would take snowmobiling trips after church to Barney's bar in Wayne. She was well known for her baking and cooking, especially holiday baking with the grandchildren. Other interests she enjoyed were taking bus trips, working on word search books, putting together puzzles and playing cards and bingo. Bernie's favorite animal was chickens; she had a lot of chicken décor and enjoyed raising them.
Those Bernie leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Paul Bodden; five children, Richard Bodden, Randall (Barbara) Bodden, Brian (Susan) Bodden, Bruce Bodden, and Steven Bodden; four grandchildren, Ryan Bodden, Bradley Bodden, Nicole (William) TeWinkle, and Samantha (Scot) Messner; three great grandchildren, Annabelle TeWinkle, Flora TeWinkle, and Olan Messner; two brothers-in-law, Barney Strobel and Raymond (Geraldine) Bodden; three sisters-in-law, Valeria Straub, Evelyn (Lloyd) Martin, and Mary Paulus; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her six sisters, Irene (Alvin) Wietor, Marcella (Donald) Funk, Bernice (William) Volland, Alice Strobel, Rose (Clarence) Schmitt, Esther (Leo) Nigh; five brothers, twin brother Bernard Straub, Alvin Straub, Norman (Lois) Straub, infant brothers Kilian and Norman Henry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 11th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main St., Kewaskum. Burial to follow after mass at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of mass.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens for all their help and care.
Memorial to the in Bernie's name is appreciated by the family
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Bernie's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019