Bernard "Bernie" Halbur
Fond du Lac - Bernard Henry Halbur (aka Bernie) was welcomed into the arms of God on Wednesday March 25, 2020.
Bernie was born May 16, 1921, in Butte Nebraska to the late George Henry Halbur and Sidonie Theresa Ertz Halbur. At the age of three, Bernie's parents moved to a farm in Eden Wisconsin where he grew up with his parents and seven siblings. Bernie attended Hillcrest public school in the town of Empire and Vocational School in Fond du Lac where he studied auto mechanics.
On May 29, 1948, Bernie married Katherine Rose Gindt at St. Mary's Church in Fond du Lac. Together, they spent their entire lives in the agriculture industry. They owned and operated Ka-Bern Farms, a Holstein dairy cow operation east of Fond du Lac in the town of Empire from 1948-1977. From 1977 until 2003, Bernie and Katherine operated a beef steer and dairy replacement operation, and a DeKalb seed dealership. Since 2003, Bernie has assisted his son Ray driving tractor and running parts.
Bernie was actively involved in numerous community, civic and political organizations in both leadership and chairperson capacities over the years. Some of those organizations include:
FDL County Farm Bureau
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation
1973 Wisconsin Farm Progress
FS Farmer Coop
Government Soil Conservation Program
AMPI
FDL County Republican Party
Empire Township Appeals Board
FDL Noon Kiwanis
FDL Assoc of Commerce
St. Mary's Church
Knights of Columbus
4-H
We Love to Dance club
Bernie enjoyed dancing, especially the hop polka, playing sheepshead and poker, traveling, driving tractor and running parts for his son Ray, gardening, maintaining his yard, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bernie is survived by his wife Katherine of 71 years, five children, Pete (Sandy) Halbur of Mt Calvary, Pauline (Gene) Peters Kussart of Verona, Rose (Allen) Bertram of Fond du Lac, Ray (Rae Nell) Halbur of Fond du Lac and John (Barbara) Halbur of Joliet Illinois, twelve grandchildren, four step grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 10 step great-grandchildren.
Bernie is also survived by two sisters, Sr. Lucina (Monica) Halbur and Sr. Bernadette Halbur both of Milwaukee, sisters- in-law Mary Halbur of Algoma and Margaret Rashid of Fond du Lac.
Bernie was proceeded in death by his parents, son David and daughter Joann, son-in-law Jim Peters, and siblings: Rita (Bill) Steinhilber, Mary (Lawrence) Peshman, Greg (Priscilla) Halbur, Norbert Halbur, and Sr. Constance Halbur, and brother-in-law Jim Rashid.
Private family services will take place and he will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family asks that memorials be directed to the in memory of Bernie.
Bernie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the entire St. Francis Home team for their dedicated love, care and compassion extended to Bernie.
Bernie's family is humbled by God's perfect timing and God's promise to all of us. Bernie was peacefully called into the hands of our Lord on the Feast of the Annunciation and on the eve of his late daughter Joann's birthday. Dance with the angels Dad, and celebrate with both Joann and David in your Eternal Home. Well done, good and faithful servant. Rest in peace Dad. Until we meet again.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020